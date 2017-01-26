SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Published 26 January 2017 at 1:57pm, updated 27 January 2017 at 5:58am
By Michelle Hernandez
Isang Pilipino-Austraoyano ang pinarangalan bilang Kuringgai Council of the year ro 20167 Larawan: Dr Zenada Sicat-Edwards (supplied by Evelyn Opilas)

Kilalanin natinsa Duktor Zenaida Sicat-Edwards, isang architectural historian

