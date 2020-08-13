SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Kakulangan sa aksyon ng komunidad, dahilan ng mga COVID-19 deaths

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

A resident is taken from the Epping Hardens Aged Care Home on July 29, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Source: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Published 13 August 2020 at 12:54pm, updated 13 August 2020 at 1:03pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Claudette Centeno
Source: SBS
Ayon kay Professor Joseph Ibrahim, head ng Monash University Health Law and Ageing Research Unit sa the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, nasawi ang mga matatanda sa mga aged care facilities dahil nabigong umaksyon ang komunidad.

Highlights
  • Sa Victoria, naitala ang dalawampung daan pitumpu't walong bagong impeksyon at walong karagdagang kamatayan
  • Isang libong aged care worker ang nahawa ng virus
  • May halos isang daang residente ang stranded nitong Biyernes
"The human misery and suffering must be acknowledged. This is the worst disaster that is unfolding before my eyes and this is the worse in my entire career. I did not think we would sink any lower, following the royal commission findings from last year and yet we have. In my opinion hundreds of residents are and will die prematurely because people have failed to act. There is apathy and a lack of urgency. There is an attitude of futility that led to a lack of action," paglalahad ni Professor Joseph Ibrahim.

 

 

 

