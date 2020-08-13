Kakulangan sa aksyon ng komunidad, dahilan ng mga COVID-19 deaths

Highlights Sa Victoria, naitala ang dalawampung daan pitumpu't walong bagong impeksyon at walong karagdagang kamatayan

Isang libong aged care worker ang nahawa ng virus

May halos isang daang residente ang stranded nitong Biyernes

"The human misery and suffering must be acknowledged. This is the worst disaster that is unfolding before my eyes and this is the worse in my entire career. I did not think we would sink any lower, following the royal commission findings from last year and yet we have. In my opinion hundreds of residents are and will die prematurely because people have failed to act. There is apathy and a lack of urgency. There is an attitude of futility that led to a lack of action," paglalahad ni Professor Joseph Ibrahim.





















