Lumabas na dokumento ipinapakita na inantala ni Morrison ang mga visa

Federal treasurer Scott Morrison

Federal treasurer Scott Morrison during a media conference on corporate tax at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices in Sydney, archive Source: AAP

Published 1 February 2018 at 4:31pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:12am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Marija Zivic
Ipinagtanggol ni Punong Ministro Malcolm Turnbull ang tayo ng Pamahalaan sa border protection pagkatapos lumabas ang mga sekretong dokumento na sinikap niyang harangin na makakuha ng mga permanent visa ang mga asylum seeker. Larawan: Ingat-yaman Scott Morrison, dating ministro ng imigrasyon (AAP)

Ipinapakita sa isang lumabas ng ulat mula sa Kagawaran ng Imigrasyon na sinuportahan ni Morrison ang pag-antala ng pag-proseso ng daan-daan para sa mga tao.

