Little Miss Teen Earth Australia: Mumunting boses na nagtataguyod upang iligtas ang mundo

Little Miss Earth Australia





Gezel Bardossi, 8, NSW





"I am passionate about conserving our oceans and our waterways including the animals that live in there. If every one helps by reducing wastes, chemicals and plastic we would be able to achieve this goal together."





Karelina Clarke, 7, NSW





"Did you know that by 2050 it is predicted that there are going to be more plastics in the ocean than fish? This is why I advocate for reducing one-use plastics and this will help our oceans and save our sea-life to preserve our beautiful planet."





Ailexah Faye Bergonia, 7, NSW



"I join this beauty pageant to empower the children and to save the earth because in nowadays one of the biggest environmental problems the world is facing today is improper disposal of plastics which I believe can be reducing by actively promoting and practicing proper recycling among individuals or regardless of ones' age, race and social class. I think by educating ourselves to this this simple act will have a huge beneficial impact to our environment."





Jaime Rose, 6, NSW



"I believe that by recycling, reuse and reducing and planting more trees will help save our Mother Earth."





Maria Hall, NSW



"I want the Earth to be all clean and no fish will gonna die."





Precious Teariki, NSW



"Do you know what's happening with our environment. The environment is natural forests, lakes, rivers, grass and trees. Recycling helps the environment. Littering doesn't help the environment and that is bad for the environment. Animals are getting killed and that is not good for the environment. The natural environment encompasses all living and non-living things. Temperatures can sometimes damage our environment and so that is not good and so as bushfires. That's the environment."





Sophia May, 7, NSW



"If we can take care of our Mother Earth, we can take care of our future."





Junior Miss Earth Australia

Ysabella Beartice Alfonso, 9, NSW



"Imagine a world where we could step outside and see clear blue skies, big beautiful green trees, and animals living everywhere playfully and happily. Luckily for us we don't have to imagine, we can do that right now. But in a few years time when I grow up and start to look like my mother, I won't be able to have that opportunity, Global warming, climate change and pollution will mean that those clear skies, beautiful trees and happy animals will just be our imagination."





Asia Cook, 10, NSW



"We are the future generation. By joining this competition, I'll do everything I can to save our forests, wild forests. Due to the demanding increasing population the level of deforestation increases. We need to plant more trees as we know trees is the lungs of Mother Earth and they absorbs carbon dioxide, greenhouse gases and they produce oxygen and by stabilising the world climate."





Chloe Hay, 10, NSW



"One of the biggest environment issues our Earth is facing today is climate change. Our weather patterns are changing because of us humans, we are putting greenhouse gasses in the air which is causing our Earth to get hotter and hotter. Because our Earth is getting hotter and hotter animals are forced to move out of their natural habitat and into different areas with different temperatures, lowering their survival rate. As a community we should try our best to help this cause. There are many things that you could do yourself that could help and have a big impact to our environment."





Teen Miss Earth Australia

Monique Fichera, 13, NSW



"My advocacy as Miss Teen Earth Australia candidate is to help make the world a better place and to encourage others to do what's right for our future so we don't lose what we've already got."





Dylahn Escobar, 14, NSW



"My advocacy as a Miss Teen Earth Australia candidate is to help save our environment through reforestation. Climate change is real and we should stop polluting our Earth and help it to be saved. And since sea levels are rising and climate change is getting hotter and we should do something for it to stop. And many animals are dying because of air pollution and because of lack of natural resources, so we should stop killing them."





Sophie Dodge, 13, NSW



"As a Miss Teen Earth Australia candidate my advocacy is to be part of a youth movement that helps make a difference towards future generations. It is believed that our Earth is being led to a deem future and it is important to act now before it is too late, because protecting our environment also means protecting our environment."





Thea Angelica Gonzales, 16, NSW



" My advocacy is to have a voice for our Earth. Because nowadays, people are so focused on their lives and our consideration of the life of Mother Earth, wild life and marine life is just as important. We wouldn't be hear today if it wasn't of the functions of our Earth and the resources it's providing us today."





Nicole Angela Agaya, 15, NSW



"My advocacy is to encourage the youth to help sustain the environment, to keep it clean and green for the future generations to come."











