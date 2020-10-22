Melbourne crafter, gumagawa ng Filipino-themed paper art

Highlights Kahit pinili ni Tess maging stay-at-home mum, pinagpapatuloy pa rin niya ang kanyang paglikha.

Nakipag-unayan siya sa ibang crafters sa pamamagitan ng Etsy at handmade communities sa Australya, gaya ng Madeit Australian Makers' Village.

Gumagamit siya ng Western techniques at mga Pilipinong tema.

Nais ni Tess Bagamasbad Angala na gumawa ng mga malilikhaing proyekto gamit ang kanyang sariling mga kamay.





"Even as a child, I've always been creative. We used to have on-the-spot drawing contests in school and I loved those." Mum-of-two Tess Angala has always been interested in creating, in making something out of nothing. Source: Tess Bagamasbad Angala Mula sa mga drawing contests, pinapatuloy ni Tess ang pagiging malikhain sa kanyang pang-araw-araw ng buhay - mula sa mga DIY na proyekto sa bahay, pagtuturo ng crafts at pagbebenta ng mga gawa niya online.

Paglikha

Bago lumipat si Tess at ang kanyang pamilya sa Australya noong 2008, nagtatrabaho siya noon sa HR at may side-hustle siya ng pagbebenta ng craftwork sa mga bazaar.





"One of my work responsibilities back in Manila was employee engagement. We had a program that we called the "Birthday Circle" for those celebrating their birthdays each month. I would make handmade cards for the celebrants."





"I was in HR, but I was really into crafting. I started with scrapbooking and got hooked." "I created wedding invitations, got into events styling and started doing wedding planning for two years before we left for Australia." Source: Tess Bagamasbad Angala Ginamit ni Tess ang mga scrapbooking techniques sa mga handmade wedding invitations.





"I created wedding invitations, got into events styling and started doing wedding planning for two years before we left for Australia."





"When we got here, my husband and I decided that I should concentrate on raising the kids who were 4 years old and 7 years old then."





Di niya kinalimutan ang crafting kahit nakatuon siya sa pag-alaga ng mga anak. Ginamit niya ang crafting bilang isang distraction kapag siya'y nasa bahay. "Doing something creative kept me entertained. It became a diversion, especially in the beginning when I was settling in as a new migrant." Source: Tess Bagamasbad Angala "Doing something creative kept me entertained. It became a diversion, especially in the beginning when I was settling in as a new migrant. Being away from home and the isolation of being a stay-at-home mum were difficult. Crafting kept me sane."





"I baked and I did cake decorating, but my favourite thing to do is still crafting. I love paper and fabric. I have been into scrapbooking, card making, decoupage, jewellery making, beading, paper cutting and sewing." "I love paper and fabric." Source: Tess Bagamasbad Angala Dahil sa kanyang mga nilikha, nakabuo siya ng mga makabuluhang koneksyon sa iba na nakilala niya sa paaralan ng kanyang mga anak at sa mga nakilala niya sa local council.





"I taught crafting to a seniors group in our local council. I also met some Filipinos through my kid's schools and helped them design their events and celebrations."

Mga western techniques, mga Pilipinong tema

Sa pagtulong niya sa iba, naisip ni Tess na magbenta ng mga gawa niya.





"I joined craft markets, Etsy and handmade communities in Australia, such as Madeit Australian Makers' Village. Being part of these groups allowed me to network with other crafters. We talked about creativity, pricing and anything about crafting." Helping newfound friends through crafts and design prompted Tess to monetise her artistry. Source: Tess Bagamasbad Angala "Through these communities, I was contacted by a collective group of designers who had a physical store. They invited makers like me to consign with them."





Nagbenta siya sa collective, craft markets at Etsy ng dalawang taon, ngunit aminado siya na natigil ito dahil hindi siya nakatuon dito.





"I'm back now though. I started again last January, before the pandemic happened. I've put up my "Tita Tess of Melbourne" Facebook page and started blogging and selling under "What Tess Makes". "I started with the jeepney and the sorbetes cart. Now I have a parol design for Christmas." Source: Tess Bagamasbad Angala "I've been using Western crafting techniques on my Filipino-themed cards. I started with the jeepney [a popular vehicle used for public transportation in the Philippines] and the sorbetes [dirty ice cream] cart. Now, I have a parol [star-shaped lantern] design for Christmas. I hope they'll give a bit of joy to those missing the Philippines - especially now."





"I didn't proactively teach my kids about Filipino cultural icons like these before. For me, these were part of my memory growing up in the Philippines. It wasn't part of theirs," she admits, adding, "But now, I use crafting, colour and art to spark their interest in them. "

Pagpili ng craft

Para sa mga gustong gumawa ng crafts, saad ni Tess na mamili ng partikular na proyekto kung saan mo mailalabas ang iyong mga interes imbis na mamili base sa uso.





"I have an interest in 3D art and in colour, so I do a lot of crafts that revolve around these. Crafting and DIY-ing aren't cheap - sometimes you need a lot of materials to get started so think deeply about where your interests really lie." Tess' love for colour is apparent even in the face masks she makes. Source: Tess Bagamasbad Angala "Eventually, I'd like to try other crafts as well; but for now, these give me joy. Being able to create is such an important part of my life."





