Mensahe natanggap - mahigit 130 taon matapos na ipadala ito

Message in a bottle

The worlds oldest known message in a bottle, found at a West Australian beach nearly 132 years after it was tossed overboard into the Indian Ocean Source: AAP

Published 11 March 2018 at 11:55am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Ang pinakalumang mensahe sa mundo na nasa loob ng bote ay natagpuan sa isang tabing-dagat sa Western Australia.

Ito ay muling nakita halos 132-taon matapos itong itapon sa Indian Ocean.

