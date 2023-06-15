Mga balita ngayong ika 15 ng Hunyo

Key Points
- Batas sa AI- (Artificial Intelligence) takdang ipatupad sa European Union
- Patuloy ang paghanap sa mga nakaligtas sa lumubog na bangka sa Greece.
- May 22,000 katao maaring madisplace sakaling itaas sa Alert Level 4 ang Bulkang Mayon
The European Parliament vote is one of the last steps before the rules become law after a year of work by the Union. The act includes a ban on police use of live facial recognition technology in public places and other measures to protect the privacy of European citizens. Credit: Pixabay