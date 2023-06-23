Mga balita ngayong ika-23 ng Hunyo

Undated handout photo shows Titan, the submersible that vanished on expedition to the Titanic wreckage. A massive search and rescue operation is under way in the mid Atlantic after a tourist submarine went missing during a dive to Titanic's wreck on Sunday. Contact with the small sub was lost about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive, the US Coast Guard said. Tour firm OceanGate said all options were being explored to rescue the five people onboard. Tickets cost $ 250,000 for an eight-day trip including dives to the wreck at a depth of 3,800m (12,500ft). Photo via ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / ABACA/PA/Alamy