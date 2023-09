The Times Higher Education's 2024 global rankings reveal most of Australia’s top 10 universities dropped places in this year’s ranking, with only one surviving in the top 50 and six in the top 100. Melbourne was the highest-ranked Australian university at 37, down three places from 2023; Monash was second, sliding 10 to 54; and Sydney was third, falling six to 60. Credit: Image by 8268513 from Pixabay