Mga balita ngayong ika-9-ng Nobyembre 2023

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights says that both Israel and Hamas have committed war crimes in the conflict in the Middle East. U-N Human Rights Chief Volker Turk says hostage-taking and attacks by Hamas on October 7 were "heinous", and has described Israel's forced evacuation and bombardment of civilians in Gaza as "collective punishment" . Source: EPA / NEIL HALL/EPA

Alamin ang pinakamainit na balita ngayong Huwebes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Pamahalaang Albanese susuriin kung ano ang sanhi ng naging Optus outage .
  • United Nations Human Rights Chief sinabing kapwa nagsagwa ng war crimes ang Hamas at Israel
  • Sa South Australia, Year 12 exams hindi maapektuhan ng welga mga guro.
