Mga balita ngayong ika-9-ng Nobyembre 2023

Key Points
- Pamahalaang Albanese susuriin kung ano ang sanhi ng naging Optus outage .
- United Nations Human Rights Chief sinabing kapwa nagsagwa ng war crimes ang Hamas at Israel
- Sa South Australia, Year 12 exams hindi maapektuhan ng welga mga guro.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights says that both Israel and Hamas have committed war crimes in the conflict in the Middle East. U-N Human Rights Chief Volker Turk says hostage-taking and attacks by Hamas on October 7 were "heinous", and has described Israel's forced evacuation and bombardment of civilians in Gaza as "collective punishment" . Source: EPA / NEIL HALL/EPA
SBS News in Filipino