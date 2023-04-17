Mga Pilipino sa Queensland patuloy ang panawagan para full consular services sa state

Key Points Mayroong 51,000 Pilipino naninirahan sa Queensland.

Dumalo ang mga kabataang Filipina-Australians sa gender at development workshop na inorganisa ng Philippine Embassy

Nagsimula muli, direct flights mula Canberra patungong Fiji , na may connecting flights patungong Amerika at Canada.

Narito ang tugon mula tagapagsalita ng Embahada ng Pilipinas tungkol sa online petition para Konsulado sa Queensland:





We also appreciate the efforts of all our Kababayan, especially those of the Philippine Honorary Consulate in Brisbane and the Filipino community leaders in Queensland, including Mr. Jun Licera, for sharing our objectives to ensure the welfare of Filipino citizens in the State of Queensland.





The Embassy is fully aware of the growing Filipino community in Queensland and takes pride in their contributions in the development of the State. We have personally seen how much the Queensland Government values Filipinos whom they regard as responsible, respectful and reliable members of the community. The Consulate in Brisbane, led by a young and dynamic Filipina-Australian, is well-positioned to address the immediate needs of our community. I invite you to visit the Consulate’s website and Facebook page (Philippine Consulate Queensland) to avail of their services.





The establishment of Philippine Consulates General in Brisbane and in Perth are already part of the goals and advocacies of the Philippine Embassy, noting that Philippine government regulations do not allow Honorary Consulates to process passport and dual citizenship applications. There have been earlier proposals to establish a full consulate in Brisbane and the Embassy has conveyed and advocated for this with the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila. Please note that the creation of Philippine Foreign Service Posts is a policy decision requiring an act of Congress. This would involve much deliberation, especially on the available resources, as there are also other countries and consular jurisdictions with similar or even greater number of Filipinos who are also seeking the establishment of Philippine Embassies/Consulates-General.





To date, the Philippine government, while carefully managing its modest resources, has approved and is supporting the operations of over 80 Philippine Embassies and Consulates all over the world that cover around 200 countries and look after more than 10 million overseas Filipinos.





I take this opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of the Embassy of the Philippines in Canberra and the Honorary Philippine Consulate in Brisbane to serve the Filipino community in Queensland.





This year, the Embassy will be going to Darwin in May and to Brisbane and Perth in July or August for mobile consular missions. If resources allow, the Embassy is also considering another round of mobile missions to Brisbane and Perth at the end of the year. Please be assured that the Embassy will continue to introduce measures to improve the delivery of consular services as appropriate.





LISTEN TO Filipinos in Queensland lodge petition to have a Consulate with full consular services SBS Filipino 17/04/2023 08:52 Play