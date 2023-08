Mga Pinoy Chef bida sa World Food Championships Australia 2023

The Filipino champions from [Right in the front row] are Chef Princess Anne Uy, Chef Lyn Richardson, and Chef Eloisa Nanini, next in a row from the [Right] are the Filipino Chefs Association of Victoria Business mentor Alex Apawan Sy and Chef Rommel Cao, with special guest Philippine Consul General Maria Lourdes Salcedo in Melbourne, Victoria and Chef Uy's husband Marc Nacua during the 5th Long Table event in Melbourne. Source: Lente by Jake Gelvezon