Mindanao News

file photo

File photo previous elections Source: Joel Mataro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Published 9 May 2018 at 4:18pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Muling sinabi ng Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) nitong Martes na di makikialam ang pwersa nito sa nalalapit na halalan sa Mayo 14 para Barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan (SK). Samantala, may karagdagang 22 opisyal ng barangay sa Northern Mindanao ang iniimbistigahan ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) kaugnay ng pagbenta ng bawal na gamot

