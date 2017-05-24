SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mindanao Report

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

site_197_Filipino_688646.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 May 2017 at 1:07pm, updated 24 May 2017 at 2:44pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Pangulong Duterte dineklara ang Batas Militar sa Mindanao sa naganap na pag atake at kubkob ng ilang bahagi ng Marawi ng miyembro ng Maute Group at Abu Sayyaf

Published 24 May 2017 at 1:07pm, updated 24 May 2017 at 2:44pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Larawan: PangulongRodrigo Duterte sa pagpupulong kasama si Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea at Special Assistant to the President, Christopher Bong Go, matapos dineklara ang martial law sa Mindanao (Presidential Communications Operations Office)

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero