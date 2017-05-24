Mindanao Report

Larawan: PangulongRodrigo Duterte sa pagpupulong kasama si Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea at Special Assistant to the President, Christopher Bong Go, matapos dineklara ang martial law sa Mindanao (Presidential Communications Operations Office)
Published 24 May 2017 at 1:07pm, updated 24 May 2017 at 2:44pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Pangulong Duterte dineklara ang Batas Militar sa Mindanao sa naganap na pag atake at kubkob ng ilang bahagi ng Marawi ng miyembro ng Maute Group at Abu Sayyaf
