Mindanao Report

Published 17 May 2017 at 4:37pm, updated 27 June 2017 at 12:45pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Pambansang kamao, Senator Manny pacquiao, sasailalim sa mas matinding pagsasanay sa nalalapit na mga araw bilang paghahanda para sa laban sa Hulyo sa Australyanong Jeff Horn Larawan: Manny Pacquiao kasama ang Australyanong boxer Jeff Horn (AAP-Dave Hunt)
