SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mindanao Report

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

site_197_Filipino_685180.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 May 2017 at 4:37pm, updated 27 June 2017 at 12:45pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Pambansang kamao, Senator Manny pacquiao, sasailalim sa mas matinding pagsasanay sa nalalapit na mga araw bilang paghahanda para sa laban sa Hulyo sa Australyanong Jeff Horn Larawan: Manny Pacquiao kasama ang Australyanong boxer Jeff Horn (AAP-Dave Hunt)

Published 17 May 2017 at 4:37pm, updated 27 June 2017 at 12:45pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero