SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mindanao Report

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

People look at a display of photos in Manila on February 7, 2015

photos of 44 elite commandos who died in a police raid in Mamasapano town, in the southern island of Mindanao Source: Jay Directo-AFP-Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 April 2018 at 4:49pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Pangulong Rodrigo R. Duterte ibinigay noong Martes, 17 ng Abril ang Medalya ng Kagitingan sa 44 pulis ng Special Action Force (SAF) troopers na namatay sa operation sa Mamasapano, Maguindanao noong 2015.

Published 18 April 2018 at 4:49pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero