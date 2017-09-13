Mindanao Report

Published 13 September 2017 at 5:47pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS

Limang miyembro ng grupong Maute napatay sa engkwentro sa militar Martes ng umaga sa Marawi Pangulong Rodrigo R. Duterte muling nagbabala laban sa komunistang grupo New Peoples Army (NPA), sila ang susunod na tutugisin matapos mapuksa ang rebelyon at krisis sa Marawi Larawan: Pangulo ng Pilipinas Rodrigo R Duterte (AAP-EPA-Mark R Cristino-Pool)
