Mga pagbabago sa COVID-19 restrictions sa NSW ngayong Pasko

Walong bagong kaso ng COVID-19 ang naitla sa New South Wales, pito dito ay iniuugnay sa Avalon COVID-19 cluster.





Kasunod ng crisis meeting ng NSW government, bahagyang binago ang restriction na ipinatutupad sa Greater Sydney para sa Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day





Mula December 24, 25 at 26 papayagan ang mga residente ng Greate Sydney na tumanggap ng bisita pero hindi dapat humigit sa 10 ang matatanda. Hindi naman kasama sa bilang ang mga batang edad 12 pababa.





Ang mga taga-Northern Beaches area ay maaring magtipon hanggang limang tao lamang sa isang tahanan.





Ang mga paghihigpit kaugnay ng lockdown ay muling ipapatupad pagpatk ng ika-27 ng Disyembre.





Kaugnay ng Northern Beaches outbreak, sinabi ni Premier Gladys Berejiklian na magkakaroon ng dalawang lockdown zones.





“The science and health advice tells us that there are two distinct parts of the northern beaches. We will be separating those areas geographically. The concentration of cases - the epicentre of the cluster - is in the northern part of the northern beaches.





There will be a new boundary at the Narrabeen bridge, and the western boundary will be near the Baha'i Temple at Mona Vale road which to locals is a distinguishable boundary”









