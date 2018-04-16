SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Sikreto ng tagumpay, ibinahagi ng atleta sa Olympic

Jessica Gallagher

Published 16 April 2018 at 1:18pm
By Maridel Martinez
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Si Jessica Gallagher ang natatanging Australyanong atleta lumahok sa Olympic o Paralympic kung saan naipanalo niya ang kapwa medalya para sa palaro noong summer at winter Olympics matapos ang Rio Paralympics. Larawan: SiJesicca Gallagher (cgbphoto)

