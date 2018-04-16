Sikreto ng tagumpay, ibinahagi ng atleta sa Olympic

Source: cgbphoto
Published 16 April 2018 at 1:18pm
By Maridel Martinez
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Si Jessica Gallagher ang natatanging Australyanong atleta lumahok sa Olympic o Paralympic kung saan naipanalo niya ang kapwa medalya para sa palaro noong summer at winter Olympics matapos ang Rio Paralympics. Larawan: SiJesicca Gallagher (cgbphoto)
