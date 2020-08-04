SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Ligtas bumaba sa dagat ang mga astronots ng NASA

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken (L) and Douglas Hurley after splashdown

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken (L) and Douglas Hurley after splashdown Source: Getty Images

Published 4 August 2020 at 12:21pm, updated 4 August 2020 at 12:23pm
By Amy Hall
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Dalawang astronots ng NASA ang ligtas na bumaba sa mundo, pagkatapos ng makasaysayang misyon sa International Space Station

