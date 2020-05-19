Ipinapakita ng National Volunteer Week na mahalaga ang pagbo-boluntaryo sa Australya
Former Socceroos captain and volunteering advocate Craig Foster Source: AAP
Published 19 May 2020 at 3:09pm, updated 19 May 2020 at 3:29pm
By Matt Connellan
Nananatili ang mga boluntaryo sa harap ng Covid 19 pandemic, maging sa pagbabalot ng mga pagkain para sa mga nagugutom, o nagsusuri sa mga bulnerable.
