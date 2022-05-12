Highlights
- Ayon kay Registered Migration Agent Gloria Collins, ilan sa mga kursong popular at in demand sa kasalukuyan na nasa Skilled Occupational list na kinukuha ng mga estudyante ay ang cookery, early childhood care, education, health, nursing at engineering.
- Nagbabala din ito sa pagkuha ng kurso na sinasabing may pathway to PR o permanent residency lalo pa’t pabago-bago ang Skilled Occupation List.
- Malaking bagay anya na makipagugnayan sa registered migration agent at maari malaman kung lehitimo ito sa pag-tingin sa Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority.
'No IELTS, No Show Money, Pathway to PR?': Paano nga ba malalaman kung lehitimo ang alok ng migration o education agency
12/05/202211:22
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.