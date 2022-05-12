SBS sa Wikang Filipino

'No IELTS, No Show Money, Pathway to PR?': Paano nga ba malalaman kung lehitimo ang alok ng migration o education agency

Visa Application

Visa Application Source: Getty Images

Published 12 May 2022 at 4:04pm, updated 27 May 2022 at 11:45am
By TJ Correa
Umabot sa mahigit 10,000 ang Filipino international students sa Australia ngayong 2022 at inaasahan pa ang pagtaas ng bilang.

Highlights
  • Ayon kay Registered Migration Agent Gloria Collins, ilan sa mga kursong popular at in demand sa kasalukuyan na nasa Skilled Occupational list na kinukuha ng mga estudyante ay ang cookery, early childhood care, education, health, nursing at engineering.
  • Nagbabala din ito sa pagkuha ng kurso na sinasabing may pathway to PR o permanent residency lalo pa’t pabago-bago ang Skilled Occupation List.
  • Malaking bagay anya na makipagugnayan sa registered migration agent at maari malaman kung lehitimo ito sa pag-tingin sa Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority.
Pakinggan ang audio: 

'No IELTS, No Show Money, Pathway to PR?': Paano nga ba malalaman kung lehitimo ang alok ng migration o education agency

12/05/202211:22


Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the 
Department of Home Affairs 
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.

How do I find a job if I'm an international student?



