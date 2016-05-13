SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Nars na naka backpack

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

site_197_Filipino_492937.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 May 2016 at 4:02pm, updated 13 May 2016 at 4:08pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang kanilang shift ay nagsisimula tuwing takipsilim, kung saan iniikot nila ang CBD ng Melbourne upang masiguro na magbigyan ng medikal na atensiyon at pag-alaga ang mga hindi maka-access sa serbsiyo. https://www.facebook.com/YouthProjects/ Larawan: Youth Projects, Melbourne

Published 13 May 2016 at 4:02pm, updated 13 May 2016 at 4:08pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika 5 ng Enero

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Mga Pinoy sa Victoria ginunita ang kabayanihan ni Dr Jose P Rizal

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Antas ng migrasyon sa Australya nagbabalik na sa pre-pandemic levels, ayon sa ulat

YE Health Cancer

Maglaan ng oras sa pagpapasuri ng kalusugan