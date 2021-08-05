Alok na pera para sa mga magpapabakuna, sinusulong ng oposisyon

Magtatayo ng mga drive through vaccine centres sa mga stadium car park simula Oktubre, habang itatayo din ang mga vaccination hubs sa mga retail shops at lugar trabaho.





Ayon kay Lieutenant General Frewen, bukas na ang ilang community hub, at plano din nilang magbukas ng mga hubs sa mga simbahan.





Isa sa mga kinokonsidera ngayon ay ang pagbigay ng pera sa mga magpapabakuna.





Ayon kay Lieutenant General Frewen kung gagamitin ang insentibo na tulad ng pero, dapat ito ay targeted.





"We will look at all possible alternatives. There is cash, there is the ideas of lotteries - all these things are being discussed, (but) demand is still exceeding supply right now so the time for incentives is maybe later in the year when we're getting into some of the more hesitant sort of groups."





Hindi naman sang-ayon ang Prime Minister sa sinusulong ng oposisyon.





"This is a policy that has been put forward by the Leader of the Opposition, which is ill-considered, which is ill-informed, Mr Speaker, that is ill-disciplined. "







Kailangan pa ng mas maraming bakuna upang mapatakbo ang mga vaccination program sa bansa.





Pinaniniwalaang daan palabas ng pandemya ang pagbakuna ng walumpung porsyento ng populasyon.





