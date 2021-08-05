SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Alok na pera para sa mga magpapabakuna, sinusulong ng oposisyon

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

incentives to receive vaccine

Opinion divided over the merits of cash incentives for vaccines Source: Pixabay

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 August 2021 at 3:03pm, updated 5 August 2021 at 3:11pm
Source: SBS

Sinusulong ngayon ng partido labor ang pagbigay ng insentibo na $300 sa mga magpapabakuna. Bwelta ng Prime Minister, nakaka-insulto ang panukala ngunit ayon sa pinuno ng COVID taskforce may merit ang pag-aalok ng pera.

Published 5 August 2021 at 3:03pm, updated 5 August 2021 at 3:11pm
Source: SBS
Magtatayo ng mga drive through vaccine centres sa mga stadium car park simula Oktubre, habang itatayo din ang mga vaccination hubs sa mga retail shops at lugar trabaho.

Ayon kay Lieutenant General Frewen, bukas na ang ilang community hub, at plano din nilang magbukas ng mga hubs sa mga simbahan.

Isa sa mga kinokonsidera ngayon ay ang pagbigay ng pera sa mga magpapabakuna.

Advertisement
Ayon kay Lieutenant General Frewen kung gagamitin ang insentibo na tulad ng pero, dapat ito ay targeted.

"We will look at all possible alternatives. There is cash, there is the ideas of lotteries - all these things are being discussed, (but) demand is still exceeding supply right now so the time for incentives is maybe later in the year when we're getting into some of the more hesitant sort of groups."

Hindi naman sang-ayon ang Prime Minister sa sinusulong ng oposisyon.

"This is a policy that has been put forward by the Leader of the Opposition, which is ill-considered, which is ill-informed, Mr Speaker, that is ill-disciplined. "

Kailangan pa ng mas maraming bakuna upang mapatakbo ang mga vaccination program sa bansa.

Pinaniniwalaang daan palabas ng pandemya ang pagbakuna ng walumpung porsyento ng populasyon.

Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang Albanese

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Oktubre

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Sapat ba ang inilatag na Budget ng Labor ngayong 2022?