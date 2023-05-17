Pagbigay pugay at pasasalamat sa buwan ng Mayo

Key Points
- Ang Flores de Mayo ay pagbigay pugay sa Birhen Maria
- Ang Sta Cruzan ang paggunita sa paghanap sa Holy Cros ng mag-ina, Helena of Constantinople (Reyna Elena) at Constantine the Great
- Ang imahen ng Birhen Maria ay magmumula sa Prague
Sa taong ito, ang ay magaganap sa Linggo, ika-21 ng Mayo.
The Flores de Mayo is a tradition that dates back to the 1800s during the Spanish colonial period. A thanksgiving historically organized by the farmers in honour of the Virgin Mary for the rain and bountiful harvest. Credit: M Vedar
