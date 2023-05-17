Pagbigay pugay at pasasalamat sa buwan ng Mayo

flores de mayo 2023 2.jpg

On its second year, the Santa Cruzan - Flores de Mayo in Melbourne, Victoria gives Filipino-Australians and their friends a glimpse of one of the most popular traditions back in the Philippines during summer-time. It pays homage to the Virgin Mary and re-enacts mother-son, Helena of Constantinople (known as Reyna Elena) and Constantine the Great search for the Holy Cross. Credit: M Vedar

Sa ikalawang taon, ipagdiriwang ng mga Pilipino sa Victoria ang isa sa pinakahahalagahang tradisyon sa buwan ng Mayo; ang Flores de Mayo at Santa Cruzan.

Key Points
  • Ang Flores de Mayo ay pagbigay pugay sa Birhen Maria
  • Ang Sta Cruzan ang paggunita sa paghanap sa Holy Cros ng mag-ina, Helena of Constantinople (Reyna Elena) at Constantine the Great
  • Ang imahen ng Birhen Maria ay magmumula sa Prague
Sa taong ito, ang
Santa Cruzan at Flores de Mayo
ay magaganap sa Linggo, ika-21 ng Mayo.
flores de mayo 2023.jpg
The Flores de Mayo is a tradition that dates back to the 1800s during the Spanish colonial period. A thanksgiving historically organized by the farmers in honour of the Virgin Mary for the rain and bountiful harvest. Credit: M Vedar
May Flower Festivals in NSW: An exhibit of Filipinos' strong faith

May Flower Festivals in NSW: An exhibit of Filipinos' strong faith

05/05/202108:25
