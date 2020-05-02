Angat ngayon ang mga independent fashion designers sa gitna ng pandemic

Estelle Michaelides Source: SBS
Published 2 May 2020 at 12:13pm, updated 2 May 2020 at 12:15pm
By Abby Dinham
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Dahil sa pagsarado ng maraming retail outlets sa gitna ng pandemic, patok ngayon ang mga independent designers. Hangad din nila na mas tangkilikin ang mga produktong sustenable at etikal.
