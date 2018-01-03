SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pilipinas sa mata ng taga-masid na si Paulynn Paredes- Sicam

Malacanang Palace

(Original Caption) Manila, Philippines: Exterior view of the Malacanang Palace, home of the President, as seen from the Pasig River. Source: Bettmann

Published 3 January 2018 at 1:50pm, updated 3 January 2018 at 2:00pm
By Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

Ibinahagi ng manunulat at tagamasid sa pulitika na si Paulynn Paredes-Sicam ang kanyang mga obserbasyon sa kasalukuyang sitwasyon ng Pilipinas sa ilalim ng administrasyong Duterte.

