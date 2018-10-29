SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Programang isinagawa sa Pasig River naging modelo ng rehabilitasyon

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Rehabilitated Pasig River

With the increase of its biodiversity, beautiful flowering plants and aquatic life have returned to the historic river. Source: Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission - PRRC Facebook page

Published 29 October 2018 at 1:50pm, updated 29 October 2018 at 3:56pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Ang Ilog Pasig ay tumanggap ng kauna-unahang RiverPrize award. Ipinaliwanag ni Dr Eva Abal, CEO ng international River Foundation (IRF) ang mga indikasyon ng isang maunlad na komunidad na naging highlight ng Pasig River program.

