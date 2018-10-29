Programang isinagawa sa Pasig River naging modelo ng rehabilitasyon

With the increase of its biodiversity, beautiful flowering plants and aquatic life have returned to the historic river. Source: Pasig River Rehabilitation Commission - PRRC Facebook page
Published 29 October 2018
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Ang Ilog Pasig ay tumanggap ng kauna-unahang RiverPrize award. Ipinaliwanag ni Dr Eva Abal, CEO ng international River Foundation (IRF) ang mga indikasyon ng isang maunlad na komunidad na naging highlight ng Pasig River program.
