Pilipinas naghahanda para sa Bagyong Ompong

A member of the Philippine Air Force stand in front of an satellite image of Typhoon Mangkhut, locally named Typhoon Ompong, Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila
An image of Typhoon Mangkhut, locally named "Typhoon Ompong", is seen at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council operations center Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila
Published 14 September 2018 at 4:01pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Sa Pilipinas sinimuan na ang paglikas ng mga tao ng mga lugar na apektado sa nalalpait na pagdating ng Bagyong Ompong international codename Typhoon Mangkhut sinasasabing pinaka malakas na bagyo sa taong ito. Tinatayang may 10 milyong katao ang naninirahan sa mga apektadong lugar.
