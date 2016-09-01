SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pinoy park sa Woodcroft: Hayward

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

site_197_Filipino_548656.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 September 2016 at 4:12pm, updated 8 September 2016 at 11:58am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

NSW Council Elections. Tinutulak ng independiyenteng kandidato Fe Lacaba-Hayward ang isang Pinoy-theme park sa Blacktown habang tumatakbo siya sa ward 1 ng Blacktown City Council. Larawan: Litrato ni Fe Hayward sa kanyang materyales ng kampanya (facebook)

Published 1 September 2016 at 4:12pm, updated 8 September 2016 at 11:58am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Mga Pinoy sa Victoria ginunita ang kabayanihan ni Dr Jose P Rizal

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Antas ng migrasyon sa Australya nagbabalik na sa pre-pandemic levels, ayon sa ulat

YE Health Cancer

Maglaan ng oras sa pagpapasuri ng kalusugan