Pinoy park sa Woodcroft: Hayward

Published 1 September 2016 at 4:12pm, updated 8 September 2016 at 11:58am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
NSW Council Elections. Tinutulak ng independiyenteng kandidato Fe Lacaba-Hayward ang isang Pinoy-theme park sa Blacktown habang tumatakbo siya sa ward 1 ng Blacktown City Council. Larawan: Litrato ni Fe Hayward sa kanyang materyales ng kampanya (facebook)
