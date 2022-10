Pinoy throwback: Mga simula ni Apl.de.Ap

Highlights Ibinahagi ni Apl.de.Ap na isa siyang Lola's boy

Nakilala sa buong mundo ang Black Eyed Peas at naparangalan ng mga Grammy awards

Ang Black Eyed Peas ay nangangahulugang music from the soul

Ibinahagi ni Apl.de.Ap na paborito siya ng kamyang lola at isa siyang Lola's boy.





"I'm my grandma’s favourite. Lindo is my grandma’s last name. I remember growing up telling her that when I get to the States I'm going to buy her a nice dress. She passed away before I was able to go back home."





