Mga trabaho at benepisyong dala ng pandemya

Highlights Maaaring ito ang panahon upang ika'y makabili ng bahay o di kaya'y mangutang sa bangko para sa iyong negosyo.

Siyam na milyong katao da Australya ay mayroon pa ring trabaho.

Maraming trabaho ngayon sa supply at logistics.

Maraming mga negosyo na nagsara at maraming nawalan ng trabaho dahil sa pandemya.





Ngunit, kahit naging pasakit ang pandemya sa ekonomiya, saad ng Financial Adviser na si Maria Papa na nagdala rin ito ng mga positibong balita para sa ilan.





Magagandang balita

Experts predict that mortgages will continue to have low interest rates in the next 2-3 years. Source: bongkarn thanyakij from Pexels Dahil hirap ngayon ang negosyo at housing market, itinuon ng pamahalaan ang tulong nito sa mga sektor na ito.





"If you have a mortgage, now is a good time to save. Interest rates are low and are projected to remain low for 2-3 years."





"The government is throwing a lot of grants and concessions, especially to first home buyers. There are also a home builders scheme and home owner grants for those wanting to purchase a house."





Nagbigay din ang Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) ng $57 na bilyon sa mga bangko upang mapautang nila ang mga negosyong nangangailangan ng tulong.





"If your business is struggling because of the pandemic, but it is forseeable that you can pick up the pieces after, you can go to a lender for a loan. The RBA hopes that the money lent will further help the economy bounce back."

Trabaho

Lockdowns have made the supply and logistics industries more profitable. Source: Tiger Lily from Pexels "Employment has been a disaster because of the pandemic; however, around nine million people in Australia are still employed. If you're one of them, you're in a good position."





Kung nawalan ka ng trabaho dahil sa pandemya, saad ni Maria na may mga sektor na magandang bigyang pansin sa paghahanap mo ng bagong trabaho.





"Delivery services are doing well - those delivering food and groceries to homes. Some are even doing better now than they did before the pandemic."





"Anything related to the supply chain - warehouse, transport and logistics - has promising prospects. For example, fork lift drivers are in demand."





Saad ni Maria na maaaring hindi mo linya ang mga trabaho na mayroon ngayon, ngunit mainam na magkaroon ng "for now" mentality.





"It will be temporary - just for now. It will help you get by."





