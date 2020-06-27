Pagbukas ng mga border sa ika-1 ng Hulyo, tuloy ayon kay Morrison

Dismayado din si Ginoong Morrison sa muling pagpanic-buying ng mga tao.





"Stop it, it’s ridiculous. The outbreak doesn't mean there is a problem. The response to that outbreak is strong, which means Australians can have confidence. Of course there are going to be challenges, but we're on top of it. And we will continue to work together to stay on top of it. As a result, there is no need for the anxiety that would lead to that type of behaviour."

















HIGHLIGHT





Magiging 2 kilometre ang distansya sa halip na 4 kilometre per square metre para sa mga lugar ng negosyo





Sa Victoria, dumarami ang cluster ng COVID-19, sa tatlumpung kaso, pito ay kaugnay sa outbreak at lima naman ang na-detect mula sa hotel quarantine





Sa Northern Territory, simula ika-adise siyete ng Hulyo, ang mga papasok sa teritoryo ay managangailangang mag-self isolate ng labing apat na araw gamit ang sariling pera









Making sa SBS Filipino 10am-11am