Pagbukas ng mga border sa ika-1 ng Hulyo, tuloy ayon kay Morrison

A police officer stops a driver at a checkpoint at Coolangatta on the Queensland - New South Wales border

警官在昆州及新州邊界Coolangatta的一個檢查站進行截查。 Source: AAP

Published 27 June 2020 at 11:34am, updated 27 June 2020 at 11:43am
By Biwa Kwan
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Tiwala si Prime Minister Scott Morrison na magbukukas muli ang mga border sa ika-1 ng Hulyo sa ilalim ng mga kondisyon.

Dismayado din si Ginoong Morrison sa muling pagpanic-buying ng mga tao.

"Stop it, it’s ridiculous. The outbreak doesn't mean there is a problem. The response to that outbreak is strong, which means Australians can have confidence. Of course there are going to be challenges, but we're on top of it. And we will continue to work together to stay on top of it. As a result, there is no need for the anxiety that would lead to that type of behaviour."

 

 

  • Magiging 2 kilometre ang distansya sa halip na 4 kilometre per square metre para sa mga lugar ng negosyo

  • Sa Victoria, dumarami ang cluster ng COVID-19, sa tatlumpung kaso, pito ay kaugnay sa outbreak at lima naman ang na-detect mula sa hotel quarantine

  • Sa Northern Territory, simula ika-adise siyete ng Hulyo, ang mga papasok sa teritoryo ay managangailangang mag-self isolate ng labing apat na araw gamit ang sariling pera

     

