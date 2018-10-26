Pangulong Duterte inilipat si Lapena sa TESDA

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte with former Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena Source: TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images
Published 26 October 2018 at 5:04pm, updated 26 October 2018 at 5:23pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Inilipat ng Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte si Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena sa Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) at itinalaga ang retiradong militar General Guerrero upang pamunuan ang Bureau of Customs. Samantala, naghain ng rekomendasyon ang Senado kaugnay ng mga hakbang upang mawakasan ang korupsiyon sa ahensiya.
