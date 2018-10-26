SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Pangulong Duterte inilipat si Lapena sa TESDA

file photo

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte with former Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena Source: TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images

Published 26 October 2018 at 5:04pm, updated 26 October 2018 at 5:23pm
By Shirley Escalante
Inilipat ng Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte si Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena sa Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) at itinalaga ang retiradong militar General Guerrero upang pamunuan ang Bureau of Customs. Samantala, naghain ng rekomendasyon ang Senado kaugnay ng mga hakbang upang mawakasan ang korupsiyon sa ahensiya.

