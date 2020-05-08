Mga preso sa WA, gumawa ng mga mesa para sa mga estudyante

Prison inmates in Western Australia made school desks to donate to families during COVID-19 pandemic Source: Getty Images/KongDing Chek
Published 8 May 2020 at 4:15pm, updated 8 May 2020 at 4:17pm
Presented by Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Gumawa ng isang daang mesa ang mga preso sa Western Australia upang ibigay sa mga pamilya na walang workstation para sa mga anak na nag-aaral sa bahay.
Published 8 May 2020 at 4:15pm, updated 8 May 2020 at 4:17pm
Presented by Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share