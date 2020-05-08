SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga preso sa WA, gumawa ng mga mesa para sa mga estudyante

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Getty Images/KongDing Chek

Prison inmates in Western Australia made school desks to donate to families during COVID-19 pandemic Source: Getty Images/KongDing Chek

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 May 2020 at 4:15pm, updated 8 May 2020 at 4:17pm
Presented by Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Gumawa ng isang daang mesa ang mga preso sa Western Australia upang ibigay sa mga pamilya na walang workstation para sa mga anak na nag-aaral sa bahay.

Published 8 May 2020 at 4:15pm, updated 8 May 2020 at 4:17pm
Presented by Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero