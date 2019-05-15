Mga taga-protesta inakusahan ang Uber Eats ng pandaraya sa sahod

Delivery driver Leo speaking to the media in Sydney Source: SBS
Published 16 May 2019 at 9:05am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Sinabi ng mga Uber food delivery riders at drivers na may milyon-milyong dolyar na utang ang kompanya sa kanila dahil sa mga di nabayarang sweldo at karapatan. Nagdaos sila ng protesta habang nagde-demanda ng bayad na sinabi nila, ay utang sa kanila.
