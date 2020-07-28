SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Itutuloy ng mga nagpo-protesta ang kanilang rally sa kabila ng pagbabawal

Black Lives Matters supporters outside the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney, Thursday, 23 July 2020.

Black Lives Matters supporters outside the NSW Supreme Court in Sydney, Thursday, 23 July 2020.

Published 28 July 2020 at 11:45am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:09pm
By Cassandra Bain, Julia Carr-Catzel
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Sinabi ng kilusang Black Lives Matter na ipaglalaban nila ang utos ng pagbabawal sa kanilang trally sa Sydney.

