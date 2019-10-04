Hotel nagbukas ng On-the-Job training para sa mga pipi at bingi

Nais masiguro ng Green Windows Hotel sa Davao City, Philippines na walang sektor sa lipunan ang maiiwan at kabilang ang lahat sa pag-unlad.





Sinabi ni Pio Sto. Domingo ng Greenwindows Hotel na nakipag-tulungan ang organisasyon sa Deaf Ministries International upang sanayin sa hotel housekeeping ang mga batang may kapansanan.





Dagdag ni Sto. Domingo na nakatuon ang kanilang organisasyon sa intensibong paglilinis dahil sa matinding pagpansin sa detalye ng mga estudyanteng may kapansanan sa pandinig.





“Our housekeeping supervisors said they’re really more meticulous in terms of cleanliness so they were immersed in the housekeeping department for most of the duration of their training.”





Ayon kay Sto. Domingo bago nagsimula ang programa, dumaan ang kanilang mga hotel staff sa isang walong oras na basic sign language course upang handa silang makipag-usap sa mga estudyante.





“We were trained by the association to do basic sign language. As much as possible we would like them to feel comfortable when they’re in the hotel so we really prepared all our staff. “





Dagdag niya na habang ang oras na kanilang ginugol kasama ang mga estudante ay nakatulong na mas matutunan ang nasabing wika, ito din ay nagbigay ng daan upang maabot nila ang iba pang sektor.





“Time spent with them helped us understand the language but most of all learning how to use the sign language was empowering because it touches and reaches out to another sector in society.”

Trabaho kasama ang mga taong may kapansanan

Ibinahagi ni Sto Domingo na na-enjoy ang mga estudyante sa pagsasanay kasama ang iba pang miyembro ng hotel dahilan upang naging madali ang trabaho para sa kanila.





“They really enjoyed interacting with our staff so it’s more of they enjoyed the company more than the work. Work for them was a breeze they were really enthusiastic.”





Dagdag niya na bagaman kailangan nila ang matinding pagsasanay upang matuto ng sign language, ito naman ay tumulong upang lumago ang kanilang organisasyon.





“I believe that we have grown because we have increased our communication tools.”





Last September 18, 2019 On-the-Job differently-abled trainees culminated their Hotel Training and Exposure program conducted by the Hotel Management. Source: Green Windows Hotel





Pribadong organisasyon sa Pilipinas nagbukas ng OJT program para mga batang may Down syndrome







Pagbuo ng mga oportunidad para sa mga taong may pangangailangan

Ibinahagi ni Sto Domingo na sila ay nahihikayat na marami ng mga kompanya ang sumusunod sa kanilang yapak.





“Our goal is to open the minds of other businesses that there should be opportunities for all sectors in society. Of course we are proud as one of the pioneers. But most importantly it gives me joy that other sectors are being accepted. I’m feeling more excited for their future because I believe they have a place in the society.”





Sa lumalagong industriya ng turismo sa siyudad, naniniwala si Sto Domingo na mahalaga para sa komunidad na bigyan ng oportunidad ang lahat ng mga sektor na makapagtrabaho upang ma-highlight ang kanilang abilidad sa halip na ang kanilang kapansanan.





“We need to craft the door for them to enter. With that, we want to give them employment for them to become independent.”

Green Windows Hotel continues with its campaign for a more inclusive workplace and tourism establishment. Source: Green Windows Hotel





Umaasa si Sto Domingo na balang araw ay maabot ng mga estudyante ang kanilang potensyal sa pwersa ng trabaho.





“We have given them a certificate of completion and their own resumes. Their goal for now is to enter into college but we have opened this opportunity for them in case they want to work. They have the option.”





At tulad ng ibang bansa kagaya ng Australya na kasalukuyan ay nangunguna sa pagsiguro na makakatanggap ng oportunidad ang mga taong may kapansanan, sinabi ni Sto Domingo na ito din ang kanyang minimithing progreso para sa siyudad ng Davao.





“We expanded to people with disability because we were inspired by what other countries do, we want to be inclusive in terms of development.”





"After all, everybody deserves an opportunity to become more than just a stereotype," dagdag niya.





