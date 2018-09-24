Maramihang bumibile ng strawberry ang mga taga-Queensland, upang makatulong sa mga nagtatanim nito
Published 24 September 2018 at 2:49pm, updated 24 September 2018 at 4:12pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Buhat ngayon, ang mga nakatira sa Queensland ay bibile ng strawberry ng maramihan, upang matulungan ang mga magsasaka sa kanilang negosyo, dahil sa natagpuang karayom sa kanilang mga produkto.
