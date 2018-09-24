SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Maramihang bumibile ng strawberry ang mga taga-Queensland, upang makatulong sa mga nagtatanim nito

A stock image of strawberries in Sydney,Tuesday, September 18, 2018. (AAP Image/Erik Anderson) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Published 24 September 2018 at 2:49pm, updated 24 September 2018 at 4:12pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Buhat ngayon, ang mga nakatira sa Queensland ay bibile ng strawberry ng maramihan, upang matulungan ang mga magsasaka sa kanilang negosyo, dahil sa natagpuang karayom sa kanilang mga produkto.

