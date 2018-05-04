SBS sa Wikang Filipino

SA nangako ng mas marami pang imprastrukturang proyekto

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Disney

Mickey Mouse and chief executive officer and chairman of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger prepare to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Source: Drew Angerer

Published 4 May 2018 at 1:45pm, updated 4 May 2018 at 3:45pm
By Norma Hennessy
Available in other languages

Narito si Norma Hennessy, hinahatid sa inyo ang pinakahuling balita sa South Australya.

Available in other languages
Mga ulat mula sa South Australya: Imprastruktura para sa pagpapabuti ng daan, tuloy-tuloy na isinasagawa; Disney, muling magtatanghal sa South Australya; Eksibisyong 'Black Birding' gaganapin ngayong araw (ikatlo ng Mayo) at marami pang iba.

