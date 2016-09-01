Kaligtasan sa Blacktown CBD: Santos

Published 1 September 2016 at 4:57pm, updated 8 September 2016 at 12:00pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
NSW State Elections: Ipinaliwanag ni abugado Linda Geronimo-Santos ng Partido Liberal ang dahilan kung bakit siya tumatakbo para sa isang upuan ward 4 ng konseho bg Blacktown Larawan: Linda Geronimo-Santos, suot ang luntiang damit (SBS Filipino)
Published 1 September 2016 at 4:57pm, updated 8 September 2016 at 12:00pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share