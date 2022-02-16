Nakakaintindi ka man ng wikang Ingles, hindi ito nangangahulugan na maiintindihan mo agad ang Aussie slang.





Sa episode na ito ng Australia Explained, aalamin natin ang mga popular o hindi natin alam na slang na mga salita na madalas gamitin ng mga Australyano, pati na rin kung bakit may ibang accent ang ibang parte ng bansa.





Pakinggan ang episode dito:





Advertisement

LISTEN TO Sanga o bikkie? Mga dapat alamin tungkol sa Aussie slang SBS Filipino 16/02/2022 15:18 Play







Dr. Loy Lising, Sociolinguist-Senior Lecturer of the Department of Linguistics in Macquarie University Sydney Source: Dr. Loy Lising





Ayon kay Dr Loy Lising isang sociolinguist at senior lecturer mula sa Department of Linguistics sa Macquarie University sa Sydney, ang pinagmulan ng isang tao ay may impluwensya sa kanyang pananalita o ginagamit na lingwahe. Kaya dito sa Australia, hindi lang iisang lengwahe ang maririnig o ginagamit.





"My colleagues from Macquarie University, led by Dr Felicity Cox, did a research on Australian English. And according to them, we have Australian standard English, Aboriginal English, and we also have the different varieties of ethnocultural Australian English spoken by migrants."





Sabi din nito, hindi lang accent o kung paano ang pagbigkas nito ang nahuhulma.





“When we talk about ways of speaking, the most obvious is the sound. The accent is essentially the sound pattern we have. It also can be signalled differently through spelling, vocabulary, and grammar.





As to why they are different, history and literature will show that the only constant thing about language is change, so language is constantly evolving.”





Australia is a home to many races across the globe. Source: Google Images/SolStock





Mapapansin din na sa mga estado at teritoryo ng Australia may kaibahan ang pagbigkas o accent ng mga salita. Ayon kay Dr Lising dahilan nito ang dumaraming migrants mula noon hanggang ngayon na dumating sa bansa.





"We adjust depende sa kung sino ang kausap natin. Often it’s the context of the conversation that dictates the way you speak.





Kapag nasa university ka with your classmates, you use a particular English pero pagkatapos ng klase at nasa pub ka halimbawa, naiiba yong way of speaking, iyan ang example ng General Australian English.”





Pahabol ng sociolinguist na si Dr Lising, sa pagdating ng panahon, maaaring mabago ang accent pero may pagkakataon na ito’y imposible dahil may edad na ng dumating sa bansa. Ang mahalaga hindi kalimutan ang kinagisnan.





“A lot of people buy into the notion that once you arrive here, you should drop your other language. And that’s the worst thing you can do because your language will be your access to remember your childhood, to remember certain cultural practices that you would be fond of, so be proud of who you are.





Most importantly, we need to understand that everyone has an accent. Embrace who you are, be proud of who you are and the language that you have. Don’t amplify the subtle discrimination that you should be sounding Australian by buying into that. You are who you are - the way you speak represents your trajectory or where you come from.”





Ika nga ng Pambansang Bayani na si Dr Jose Rizal, "Ang hindi magmahal sa sariling wika, daig pa ang hayop at malansang isda."





Pakinggan ang lahat ng episode ng Australia Explained sa pamamagitan ng Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, o Spotify.





Ang Australia Explained ay orihinal na nilikha ni Maram Ismail para sa SBS Arabic24.









