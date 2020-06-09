SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Nagdiwang ang SBS ng kanyang ika-45 taon sa himpapawid

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Minister for Immigration Ian MacPhee (right) visits 3EA, 1979 (Courtesy National Archives of Austalia

Minister for Immigration Ian MacPhee (right) visits 3EA, 1979 Source: (Courtesy National Archives of Austalia)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 June 2020 at 11:43am, updated 9 June 2020 at 3:59pm
By Jennifer Luu
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang SBS radyo ang pinaka-maraming ginagamit na lenguahe sa mundo, at ngayon ay nagdiriwang ng kanilang ika 45 na taong aniversaryo.

Published 9 June 2020 at 11:43am, updated 9 June 2020 at 3:59pm
By Jennifer Luu
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero