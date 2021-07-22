SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Balita ngayong ika 22 ng Hulyo

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is expected to announce a four-week extension to the Greater Sydney COVID-19 lockdown on Wednesday.

Published 22 July 2021 at 11:05am, updated 22 July 2021 at 1:33pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Alamin ang pinkamaiinit ba balita ngayong Huwebes ng umaga

