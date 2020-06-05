SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Hunyo

Tiananmen Square

Thousands gathered for the annual memorial vigil in Victoria Park to mark the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre despite a ban due to coronavirus restrictions. Source: AAP Image/Ivan Abreu / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Published 5 June 2020 at 11:04am, updated 5 June 2020 at 11:10am
By Annalyn Violata
Alamin ang pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Biyernes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

