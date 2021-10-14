Mga balita ngayong ika-15 ng Oktubre

Philippines placed 102nd out of 139 countries in the world in terms of rule of law performance. In East Asia, it ranked 13th out of 15 countries. Source: Screenshot from WJP Rule of Law Index 2021
Published 15 October 2021 at 9:21am, updated 15 October 2021 at 9:23am
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Alamin ang pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Biyernes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.
Published 15 October 2021 at 9:21am, updated 15 October 2021 at 9:23am
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Share