SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika-15 ng Oktubre

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Philippines Rule of Law Ranking

Philippines placed 102nd out of 139 countries in the world in terms of rule of law performance. In East Asia, it ranked 13th out of 15 countries. Source: Screenshot from WJP Rule of Law Index 2021

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 October 2021 at 9:21am, updated 15 October 2021 at 9:23am
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Alamin ang pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Biyernes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Published 15 October 2021 at 9:21am, updated 15 October 2021 at 9:23am
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
 

Makinig sa SBS Filipino 10 -11 ng umaga araw-araw.

I-Like at Follow sa Facebook

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang Albanese

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Oktubre

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Sapat ba ang inilatag na Budget ng Labor ngayong 2022?