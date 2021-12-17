SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika-17 ng Disyembre

Devonport tragic

It was supposed to be a fun day to mark the end of the school term after a difficult year but it was a tragic end for 5 children in Devonport, Tasmania. Source: SBS-Sarah Maunder

Published 17 December 2021 at 11:06am, updated 17 December 2021 at 1:10pm
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Alamin ang pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Biyernes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Presented by Annalyn Violata
Makinig sa SBS Filipino 10 -11 ng umaga araw-araw.

