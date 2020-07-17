SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika-17 ng Hulyo

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Rodrigo Duterte

President Rodrigo Duterte (C) talks to House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (R) & Senate President Vicente Sotto III (L), before Duterte's SONA last 22 July 2019. Source: NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Image

Published 17 July 2020 at 11:03am, updated 17 July 2020 at 11:07am
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Alamin ang pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Biyernes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Available in other languages

Makinig sa SBS Filipino 10 -11 ng umaga araw-araw.

