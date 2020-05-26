SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Mayo

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce today recovery plans or Jobmaker plan.

Australia tus thawj pwm tsav Scott Morrison qhia txog nws tej tswv yim coj los pab Australia tej lagluam thiab tsimhauj lwm rau tej neeg ua - Source: AAP

Published 26 May 2020 at 10:42am, updated 26 May 2020 at 10:48am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Alamin ang mga pinakamaiinit na balita ngayong Martes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

