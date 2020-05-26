Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Mayo

Australia tus thawj pwm tsav Scott Morrison qhia txog nws tej tswv yim coj los pab Australia tej lagluam thiab tsimhauj lwm rau tej neeg ua - Source: AAP
Published 26 May 2020 at 10:42am, updated 26 May 2020 at 10:48am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Alamin ang mga pinakamaiinit na balita ngayong Martes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.
Published 26 May 2020 at 10:42am, updated 26 May 2020 at 10:48am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share