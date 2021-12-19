Mga balita ngayong ika-19 ng Disyembre

Philippine Red Cross Cebu Chapter deployed a team for the clearing operation after onslaught of Super Typhoon Odette (International name: Rai). Source: Philippine Red Cross Facebook
Published 19 December 2021 at 12:13pm, updated 19 December 2021 at 12:18pm
By SBS News
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Alamin ang pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Linggo ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.
Published 19 December 2021 at 12:13pm, updated 19 December 2021 at 12:18pm
By SBS News
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Share