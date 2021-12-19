SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika-19 ng Disyembre

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Typhoon Odette

Philippine Red Cross Cebu Chapter deployed a team for the clearing operation after onslaught of Super Typhoon Odette (International name: Rai). Source: Philippine Red Cross Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 December 2021 at 12:13pm, updated 19 December 2021 at 12:18pm
By SBS News
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Alamin ang pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Linggo ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Published 19 December 2021 at 12:13pm, updated 19 December 2021 at 12:18pm
By SBS News
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Makinig sa SBS Filipino 10 -11 ng umaga araw-araw.

I-Like at Follow sa Facebook

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utang

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang Albanese

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Oktubre

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Sapat ba ang inilatag na Budget ng Labor ngayong 2022?